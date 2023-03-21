Bionetix International expands biofertilizer lineup with a new tool to increase soil health

Bionetix International expands its biofertilizers with Soil-Bac Premium, which the company said can boost atmospheric nitrogen.

Soil-Bac’s rhizobacteria (PGPR) and mycorrhizae are two beneficial microorganisms that promote the decomposition of organic material in the soil. These increase active soil biomass and make phosphorus and other nutrients more available to plants. They also help improve soil structure and conditions by digesting debris and pesticide residue.

Landscapers can include Soil-Bac Premium in their routine lawn care services to promote the healthy growth of sod.

According to the company, bioaugmentation with Soil-Bac Premium should begin in the spring when the ground temperature reach 59 to 75 degrees F). The company recommends at least eight applications throughout the season and more when the turf suffers extended periods of high stress.