Bland Landscaping expands North Carolina footprint with latest addition

Bland Landscaping Co., a commercial landscaping management provider in Apex, N.C., and No. 52 on the 2023 LM150 list, acquired Foster Lake & Pond Management of Garner, N.C.

Founded in 1983, Foster Lake & Pond Management provides lake, pond, stormwater and fish management services to commercial customers in the Raleigh-Durham Triangle and Charlotte markets.

“We have known and worked with the Foster Lake & Pond Management team for many years and have the utmost respect for the business Johnny has built,” said Kurt Bland, Bland Landscaping’s president and CEO. “Foster is a true thought leader in the aquatics market and we are excited to expand our capabilities to provide our customer base with a full suite of landscaping and aquatics services throughout the Carolinas.”

Bland Landscaping provides full-service landscape design, installation, enhancement and maintenance services. Its customers include offices, hospitals, universities, municipalities and homeowner associations statewide, including the Triangle, Triad, Charlotte and Coastal regions.

“Knowing that our team will join forces with an organization that puts employees and customers first provides me with great comfort and satisfaction,” Johnny Foster, founder of Foster Lake & Pond Management, said. “Bland Landscaping has a proven vision for growth and strong company culture, which will benefit our clients as well as our employees. In the rapidly growing Triangle and Charlotte markets, our clients will benefit from the expanded and enhanced services that result from this combination.”