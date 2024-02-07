Bland Landscaping makes another North Carolina acquisition

Bland Landscaping Co., No. 52 on the 2023 LM150 list, acquired Cameron’s Inc. of Indian Trail, N.C.

Bland Landscaping Co., a commercial landscaping management provider in Apex, N.C., and No. 52 on the 2023 LM150 list, acquired Cameron’s Inc. of Indian Trail, N.C.

Bland Landscaping provides landscape grounds management, irrigation, landscape design, enhancement and installation services. Its customers include offices, hospitals, universities, municipalities and homeowner associations statewide, including the Triangle, Triad, Charlotte and Coastal regions.

“Since 1976, Bland Landscaping has built a reputation for quality work, attentive customer service and a commitment to excellence in everything we do,” said Kurt Bland, Bland Landscaping’s president and CEO. “Similarly, the Cameron’s team has an exceptional reputation and shares our enthusiasm for landscape management. Cameron’s provides a key branch location strategically located in Union County, which will help us continue to build out the multi-prong model we envisioned in 2012 to serve the Greater Charlotte Metro area efficiently and effectively.”

Cameron’s Inc., founded in 1999 by Cameron Helms, provides landscape maintenance, enhancement, irrigation and related services to commercial customers in the Greater Charlotte Metro area.

“The Bland Landscaping organization puts employees and customers first and has a clear and proven vision for growth, which will benefit our clients as well as our employees looking to advance their careers,” said Jeremy Harvey, Cameron’s vice president. “I’m confident that both our employees and customers in the thriving Charlotte market will benefit from this combination.”

Bland Landscaping continues to seek acquisitions of other maintenance-focused commercial landscape management and related service providers, with a focus on companies based in North Carolina, South Carolina, and surrounding states in the Southeast region. The company expanded earlier this year with the acquisition of Foster Lake & Pond Management of Garner, N.C.