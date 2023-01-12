Bobcat adds compact telehandler to its lineup

Bobcat’s new TL519 telehandler is the company’s most compact telehandler in its current lineup. Coming in at just 6-feet wide, the features a 74-hp engine, a two-speed hydrostatic transmission and a standard Power Bob-Tach mounting system so operators can easily swap attachments.

“The TL519 delivers the power, extended reach and maneuverability that customers need to tackle big jobs on confined job sites,” said Drew Kolo, Bobcat marketing manager. “Its ease of use and attachment versatility also make it the go-to machine for a wide range of applications.”

The TL519 has a lift capacity of 5,500 pounds and a lift height of more than 19 feet. The TL519 also comes equipped with four steering modes and five operation modes.

The five operation modes include:

ECO mode so the operator maintains hydraulic performance without using the engine’s full power – working with lower rpm, less noise and lower fuel consumption.

so the operator maintains hydraulic performance without using the engine’s full power – working with lower rpm, less noise and lower fuel consumption. Smooth drive mode for maneuvering across job sites with mild acceleration and deceleration while carrying loads.

for maneuvering across job sites with mild acceleration and deceleration while carrying loads. Dynamic drive mode increases the responsiveness of the telehandler’s acceleration and deceleration for traveling between tasks.

increases the responsiveness of the telehandler’s acceleration and deceleration for traveling between tasks. Flex drive mode allows the operator to manage the engine speed independently from travel speed.

allows the operator to manage the engine speed independently from travel speed. Advanced attachment control mode allows for full auxiliary hydraulic performance.

The advanced Tier 4, turbo-charged engine delivers powerful, high-torque performance, efficiency and achieves emissions compliance without the use of a diesel particulate filter (DPF) or selective catalyst reduction (SCR).

The cab offers high visibility, ergonomics, a comfortable suspension seat, efficient HVAC system and an easy-to-read instrumentation panel. Bobcat telehandler cabs are designed and tested to Roll-Over Protection Structure (ROPS) and Falling Object Protective Structure (FOPS) level II standards.

A single, intuitive joystick controls the travel direction, lift and tilt functions, boom extension and auxiliary hydraulics.

Fingertip control access makes operation smooth, comfortable and easy. On the front side of the joystick, the directional switch for forward, neutral and reverse can be operated with the index finger. The two-speed travel switch, lift-arm float, boom extension, machine function settings and auxiliary hydraulics are located on the rear of the joystick.

The low-profile boom sits below the operator’s eye level to provide an open view of the surroundings. Front, top and rear window wipers help keep windows free of debris and precipitation. An optional rear mirror kit, rearview camera kit and boom work light kit also are available.

The TL519 is built with a box-welded frame for enhanced rigidity, plus a low center of gravity for optimal stability.

Operators can share select attachments with other Bobcat equipment with the Bob-Tach mounting system.

The TL519 will be available to customers in North America starting in Q2 2023.