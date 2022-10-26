Bobcat adds new electric compact excavator

Bobcat Co. unveiled the latest in its electric excavator lineup, the E19e compact excavator, during the first day of the bauma 2022 show in Munich. The E19e joins the company’s E10e and the E32e electric machines.

“With the introduction of the E19e, Bobcat has expanded its electric line-up of zero-emission and quiet machines that can match the excellent performance of our conventional models,” said Scott Park, CEO of Doosan Bobcat. “This unit will build on the success of our smaller E10e, the world’s first electric mini-excavator launched during bauma 2019.”

The E19e compact excavator offers operators a compact footprint, quiet operation and zero emissions. Bobcat said its electrical motors deliver full torque, regardless of rpm, providing productivity, smooth hydraulic control and on-demand multifunctioning performance with no noticeable power drop.

Like the E10e and the E32e, the E19e offers a run time of four hours of continuous operation on its lithium-ion battery pack. It charges with a standard 120-volt outlet, requiring eight hours to fully charge. Each charge can support common daily work operations and the use of work modes for up to four hours of continuous operation time and a full day of operation during intermittent use or a typical contractor workday.