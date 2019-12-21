Bobcat: Bob-Dock Attachment Mounting System

The Bob-Dock™ attachment mounting system, a loader option available for select M2-Series loaders, enables operators to change most hydraulic attachments without stepping outside the cab to remove or connect hoses.

To connect an attachment, an operator lines up the loader with the attachment’s Bob-Dock adapter plate. The operator then presses the Power Bob-Tach® switch inside the cab. The Bob-Tach system secures the attachment, while the Bob-Dock system automatically connects the hydraulics. The attachment is then ready to use.

