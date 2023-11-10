Bobcat Company: Compact Tractors

Agile, versatile Bobcat® compact tractors are strong enough for your biggest landscaping jobs but maneuverable enough to work around existing landscaping and obstacles, where the most difficult tasks can usually be found. Models in the 4000 platform are heavy-duty work companions with an open workstation, making it easy to get on and off the tractor while you work. The 5000 platform excels in tough groundskeeping tasks and features a factory-installed deluxe cab for superior comfort in extreme heat, cold and other challenging conditions. Both the 4000 and 5000 compact tractor platforms include numerous models with impressive horsepower from 45-58 hp. Transmission options include a synchronized manual shift, easy-to-use hydrostatic transmission or electronic hydrostatic (E-HST), depending on the model you select. A convenient three-point hitch, optional front-end loader, intuitive controls and more keep your productivity high on every project. For more information or to get a quote, visit Bobcat.com

