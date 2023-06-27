Bobcat expands lineup with articulating tractor for material handling

Bobcat expands its grounds maintenance equipment lineup with the Bobcat AT450 articulating tractor. The AT450 can assist pros on material handling, snow removal and turf maintenance for commercial properties.

The AT450 features a 32-horsepower, liquid-cooled gasoline engine and front-mounted and belt-driven attachments, along with four-wheel drive and a low center of gravity. The tractor has an articulating and oscillating frame to keep all four wheels on the ground on uneven terrain and slopes as steep as 30 degrees.

Nine usable attachments include AirFX mower decks (61- and 72-inch), flex deck mowers, Brushcat mowers, snow blowers, V-blade, flail cutters, turbine blowers and a bucket. The company said it would make more attachments available in the future.

Skid plating along the underside of the AT450’s frame help protect its components.

The AT450 will have a standard front hitch system and features a 7-gallon fuel tank.

Additional highlights of the AT450 include: