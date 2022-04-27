Bobcat launches new telehandler models

Bobcat intros new TL723 and TL923 telehandler models that aim to provide flexibility to accomplish a variety of demanding tasks, according to the company.

These models join the TL619 launched last year to round out Bobcat’s R-Series telehandler lineup.

Redesigned cabs, Tier 4 engines and easy-to-access service points are key features in the R-Series line, Bobcat says.

The TL923 hydraulic system provides for faster boom speeds and heavier lifting for smoother handling and control when loaded as well as faster boom cycle times when empty. A hydraulic lift system with high-flow technology optimizes lift capabilities while allowing for high-speed movement. A heavy-duty drivetrain adds to job site durability.

Both the TL723 at 100 HP and the TL923 at 135 HP include a Bobcat Tier 4 engine. Automatic ride control, which reduces materials pillage and enables operators to travel at faster speeds, is another key feature.

Five modes give operators the versatility needed for a wide variety of applications:

ECO mode allows the operator to maintain hydraulic performance without using the engine’s full power, working with lower rpm, less noise and lower fuel consumption.

allows the operator to maintain hydraulic performance without using the engine’s full power, working with lower rpm, less noise and lower fuel consumption. Smooth Drive mode for maneuvering across jobsites with mild acceleration and deceleration while carrying loads.

for maneuvering across jobsites with mild acceleration and deceleration while carrying loads. Dynamic Drive mode increases the responsiveness of the telehandler’s acceleration and deceleration for traveling between tasks.

increases the responsiveness of the telehandler’s acceleration and deceleration for traveling between tasks. Flex Drive mode allows the operator to manage the engine speed independently from travel speed.

allows the operator to manage the engine speed independently from travel speed. Advanced Attachment Control mode allows for full auxiliary hydraulic performance.

A clearer point of view

A low-profile boom sits below operator eye level in both the TL723 and TL923, giving users an unobstructed view. Front, top and rear window wipers help keep windows free of debris and precipitation. Multiple mirrors on the operator’s left and right provide added visibility when working in confined areas. An optional rear mirror kit, rearview camera kit and boom work light kit also are available.

The TL723 and TL923 also have a wrap-around rear-view window to provide a clear view of the side and rear of the machine.

Full control

A multi-control joystick dictates the travel direction, lift and tilt functions, boom extension and auxiliary hydraulics. It also allows operators to control several machine functions from one control point, enabling more precise control.

Users can operate operated the directional switch for forward, neutral and reverse on the front side of the joystick with an index finger. The back of the joystick includes a two-speed travel switch, lift-arm float, boom extension, machine function settings and auxiliary hydraulics.

The TL923 comes specially equipped with a seat-mounted joystick with an adjustable armrest, allowing operators to adjust to their preferred position. It also includes a high-comfort, heated air-suspension seat. The TL723 has a standard air-suspension seat that adjusts to the operator’s weight.

With the Power Quick-Tach mounting system on the TL723 and TL923, operators can push a button to retract pins and release to quickly secure an attachment, allowing for non-hydraulic attachment changes.