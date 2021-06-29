Bobcat unveils R2-Series E88 compact excavator

Bobcat’s new E88 compact excavator boosts lifting capacity 14 percent from previous units.

Dual-flange track rollers, an integrated counterweight, extra machine weight and added track on the ground allow operators to dig with greater confidence over the side of the machine.

The Tier 4 turbocharged Bobcat engine achieves emissions compliance without a diesel particulate filter or selective catalyst reduction, reducing component costs and easing maintenance.

Increased distance from sprocket to idler puts more track on the ground, aiding stability and preventing rocking sensations while lifting heavier loads.

The redesigned engine is more efficient and higher performing, with improved cold-weather operation, according to the company. Low-effort joysticks, coupled with the hydraulic control valve, improves metering, movement and controllability.

An optional angle blade supports fast backfilling and grading, allowing operators to angle the machine’s backfill blade 25 degrees left or right to direct spoil without forming windrows on both sides of the blade.

The E88’s cab houses an easy-to-reach control pattern selector, so operators can switch between ISO and standard controls. Optional automatic heating and air-conditioning adjusts depending on the temperature of the cab. An optional high-back, heated seat with headrest provides added support.

Standard features include:

Low-effort joysticks

Auto-idle

Auto-shift

Two-speed travel

Auxiliary hydraulics with arm-mounted couplers, selectable flow rates

LED work lights

Password-protected keyless start

5-inch display (7-inch touchscreen optional)

Long arm

Fingertip auxiliary hydraulics

Fingertip boom swing control

The R-2 Series E88 product specs include: