Book about Walker Mowers history released

A book detailing how the Walker family got into the mower business has been published. The book, The Walker Way: A family’s journey of loving people, loss, and lawn mowers, was written by Bob Walker, chairman of his family’s business — Walker Mowers.

Available in paperback, hardcover, e-book and audiobook, The Walker Way tells the story of Walker Manufacturing’s humble beginnings and the lessons learned along the way. Founder Max Walker invented a sickle bar unit in the 1940s, built his first mower in the 1970s and introduced the company’s compact commercial transmission steer mower afterward. Max Walker’s son and the book’s author, Bob, shares his childhood memories, the family’s mower project and the values that have directed the Walker family all these years.

Learn more at thewalkerway.com