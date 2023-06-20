Boss software and SiteRecon partner for advanced property management software

The Integra Group partners with SiteRecon to provide users of Boss software with a property measurement tool to improve the accuracy, speed and depth of proposals and job plans.

Boss and SiteRecon will host a free webinar on June 29 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. EDT to teach users how the integration will help make your landscape and snow removal company more profitable.

“Our two teams have worked together on this integration to create a highly efficient process for Boss users to more accurately measure properties they are servicing,” said Mike Cossins, CEO and founder of The Integra Group, developers of Boss software. “The integration will give users a proven, easy-to-use tool that will help drive revenue as well as streamline backend operations.”

Cossins said contractors will save time by submitting properties to SiteRecon for property takeoff measurements directly into Boss software. Boss will import these measurements into a Boss property and used in estimates. Maps can also be shared digitally with customers and crews.

Additional benefits include:

Automated take-offs in as little as 30 seconds for residential properties and just a few hours for large commercial properties, according to the company.

Cost estimates that account for details including slope of the turf, plant mulch split and more.

The ability to communicate through the field logs app.

Create custom maps in a few steps that include fire hydrants, drainage routes, flower beds, HVAC units and more.

Instant access in the office or in the field to all mapping information for crews and managers.

Registration is open for the webinar here.