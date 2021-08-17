Boston-area landscaping company owner sentenced for tax evasion

Kevin Newman, 70, will spend 10 months in community confinement, have two years of supervised released and perform 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty in April to tax evasion.

U.S. Department of Justice officials said the Newton, Mass., owner of Kevin Newman Landscape and Tree claimed $671,812 in tax losses between 2015 and 2019 by underreporting income and inflating expenses on his personal and corporate tax returns.

In addition to the confinement, probation and community service, U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris ordered Newman to pay a $10,000 fine and $572,843 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.