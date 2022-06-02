Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Brass Knuckle adds new anti-fog safety glasses

June 2, 2022 -  By
Brass Knuckle's Midnight (BKDST-1050AFP) safety glasses (Photo: Brass Knuckle).

Brass Knuckle added new Midnight safety glasses.

According to the company, the face-tight gasket, side shield and wraparound protection of the glasses offer comfort for the wearer. The lenses feature BK-Anti-FOG+ to keep vision clear in high-moisture, high-heat conditions.

Each pair features a removable gasket made of EVA foam, forming a dust filter that fills the gap between the glasses and the face to seal in eyes and keep dust out. Side shield earpieces meet extended lenses at a tight, precision-cut seam for wraparound protection when opened to wear.

According to the company, the BK-Anti-FOG+ bonds directly to the lens, adhering to a standard 45-times tougher than the most stringent anti-fog standard in the world. Each lens also offers 99.99 percent UV protection.

The glasses meet industry test requirements (ANSI Z87.1, EN166UV) and offer abrasion and chemical resistance.

