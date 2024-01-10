Brass Knuckle introduces new medium-duty protective gloves

The medium-duty SmartCut BKCR303 gloves from Brass Knuckle offer users A2 cut protection, dexterity and enhanced grip. According to the company, the gloves have been improved with better tactile sensitivity and a better fit.

BKCR303 starts with ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene fiber for ANSI cut resistance. A non-sticky polyurethane coating on the palm and fingers creates a solid-gripping glove. Polyurethane also delivers enhanced puncture protection and abrasion resistance, without adding bulk or reducing sensitivity, according to the company. Additionally, the polyurethane palm and finger coat delivers excellent grip even against oils, fats and greases. An uncoated back and wrist improve ventilation, while a seamless and stretchable full-knit wrist provides a snug fit and prevents dirt, debris and cold from getting inside the glove.

The glove is designed specifically to provide enhanced flexibility and deliver the right balance of protection, performance and comfort.