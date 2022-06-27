Brass Knuckle launches new eye protection line

Brass Knuckle’s new Spike (BKADJ-5060AFP) eye protection combines a two-pronged strategy for vision protection with comfort features including anti-fog protection, UV protection and custom adjustments at the temples, nose and brow.

BK-Anti-Fog+ tech directly fuses to the lens for longer-lasting fog-free protection, according to the company.

Brass Knuckle said its new line offers ANSI Z87.1/U6 ultraviolet protection and reportedly eliminates 99.99 percent of damaging UV rays.

A five-step angle-adjustable temple allows for earpieces to ratchet up and down with a five-click adjustable joint for a custom fit. Floating reinforced rubber nosepieces conform to the bridge of the nose and soft rubber at the ends of the earpieces adds extra flexibility.