Brass Knuckle offers new antifog eye protection

Brass Knuckle added a new Spectrum safety eyewear that helps prevent lens fogging with N-FOG anti-fog lens protection.

It permanently bonds to the lens and will not wear off or wash off. The antifog protection exceeds European EN 166/168, according to the company.

Spectrum features bowed, super-flex rubber temples that ratchet for a custom fit. They touch the wearer only behind the ears, eliminating pressure points. These ratcheting flexible temples offer a true face-hugging design that helps with compliance. The second-generation PivotEase nose piece slides up and down and pivots on a hinge for a secure fit.

Spectrum also includes antiscratch, antistatic and UV protection properties.

Each lens color in the Spectrum line sports a corresponding temple color. A clear lens allows maximum light transmission without changing or distorting vision or colors. A smoke lens provides all-over tint for normal outdoor conditions. An amber lens sharpens contrast and provides greater clarity in low-light conditions. Amber filters out blue light from computer screens and other electronic devices.

There are also two mirror lens finishes available. Indoor/outdoor clear mirror lenses provide all-around tint for protection from the glare of bright artificial lighting and sunlight. The blue mirror is a sunglasses style that reduces glare. The two mirror options do not include N-FOG technology.