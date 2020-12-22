Brass Knuckle releases cut-resistant protective gloves

Brass Knuckle SmartCut BKCR2403 cut-resistant protective gloves deliver for jobs that not only need cut and abrasion resistance, but still require a focus on long-wearing grip, dexterity and flexibility.

Demonstrating just how important appropriate hand protection is, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that 70 percent of workers who experience hand injuries are not wearing gloves. Matching the hazard to the proper level of protection is key. Equally important are protective gloves that are not only comfortable but dexterous that they make the task easier.

The SmartCut BKCR2403 light-duty cut-resistant glove offers ANSI Cut Resistance Level 2 protection balanced with extreme dexterity for tasks calling for very fine motor skills and tactile sensitivity. Its composite yarn includes a blend of high-strength filament fibers for unbeatable cut resistance, upwound with nylon and spandex to create push-the-button, set-the-gauge or pick-up-the-nail dexterity. The 18-gauge HPPE (high performance polyethylene) and glass-fiber shell is lightweight and provides the ANSI cut level 2 protection. A black polyurethane palm coating delivers reliable abrasion protection and enhanced grip.

The thinner yarn composition allows for more stitches per inch and is flexible, lightweight and comfortable. The flat polyurethane palm coating provides nimble handling ability on dry surfaces.

SmartCut BKCR2403 gloves are versatile enough to be used for light-duty job functions in diverse industries such as construction, electrical and general assembly, glass handling, HVAC, landscaping, manufacturing, metal fabrication, tiling and even vehicle detailing.