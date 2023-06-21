Breaking down the benefits of a confidence selling mindset

Jeff Korhan shares the two variables that he believes are critical to achieving more sales. He also shares how he will expand more on this topic at his educational session, “Seven trust-based secrets for closing the sale” at this year’s Equip Exposition.

To register for this and all Equip Exposition educational sessions, you’ll first need to register to attend the show. Register for the show by following this link and use the promo code “VIPLMNC” to get a 50 percent discount on your Equip Education registration. During the registration process, you’ll be prompted to add educational sessions.

</center)