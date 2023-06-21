Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Breaking down the benefits of a confidence selling mindset

June 21, 2023 -  By
Screencap: LM Staff

Jeff Korhan shares the two variables that he believes are critical to achieving more sales. He also shares how he will expand more on this topic at his educational session, “Seven trust-based secrets for closing the sale” at this year’s Equip Exposition.

To register for this and all Equip Exposition educational sessions, you’ll first need to register to attend the show. Register for the show by following this link and use the promo code “VIPLMNC” to get a 50 percent discount on your Equip Education registration. During the registration process, you’ll be prompted to add educational sessions.

Jeff Korhan

About the Author:

Jeff Korhan is the owner of True Nature Marketing, a Naples, Fla.-based company helping entrepreneurs grow. Reach him at jeff@truenature.com. Jeff works with service companies that want to drive growth and enhance their brand experience with digital platforms.

