Briggs & Stratton, Husqvarna settle engine supply issue

Husqvarna Group and Briggs & Stratton have reached a settlement in regard to the supply of engines for ride-on mowers.

Under the terms of the settlement, Briggs & Stratton will provide the majority of the engines needed ahead of the 2022 season. Additionally, the parties have agreed to maintain a modified supply relationship into the 2023 season.

Husqvarna Group previously communicated a potentially negative financial impact of a $224 million USD loss in 2022 as a result of a lack of engine supply. In September, Husqvarna filed a lawsuit in South Carolina to compel Briggs & Stratton to deliver all engines covered by its orders.

Husqvarna has withdrawn the lawsuit with this settlement.

“We have achieved a satisfactory outcome that allows us to secure products for our customers in 2022,” said. Glen Instone, acting president of Husqvarna Division and CFO of the Husqvarna Group.