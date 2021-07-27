Briggs & Stratton launches Vanguard lithium-ion battery pack

Briggs & Stratton‘s 10-kWh Commercial Lithium-Ion Battery Pack, the largest in the Vanguard lithium-ion lineup, provides up to 100 kWh of energy when paralleled with nine other packs.

“This larger size battery pack expands our lineup to ensure that all power needs can be met,” said Chris Davison, senior marketing manager, commercial power.

Featuring a steel, roll cage design to protect battery cells, Briggs & Stratton engineers vigorously tested the 10-kWh pack to validate operations in any environment, including extreme temperatures, impact, vibration, moisture and dirt. The pack’s battery management system (BMS) constantly measures pack temperature, charge and discharge currents and voltages of each cell bank.

Smart technology allows the pack to track power and energy utilization and state of health. Customers can use this information to know precisely how much life is left and track how their machine is being used.

The battery pack features two customizable CANbus networks that integrate with legacy systems. A prequalified, plug-in-ready sharing system can be mounted on- or off-board. Original equipment manufacturers can count on uncomplicated integration with any equipment and the ability to service all components, according to the company.

Vanguard batteries come with service and support offered in a three-year commercial limited warranty.