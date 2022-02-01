Briggs & Stratton teams up with MurCal

Briggs & Stratton will partner with with MurCal, an integrator of controls and instrumentation for industrial applications.

Through the partnership, MurCal will leverage the Vanguard Commercial Lithium-Ion Battery Packs in engineering electrification solutions customized for its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

“Through our battery technology partner program, we’ve been able to identify and partner with esteemed solutions providers like MurCal in a common goal of helping OEMs more easily electrify their equipment,” said Chris Davison, Briggs & Stratton senior marketing manager, commercial power. “We are very excited about the opportunities that will come from aligning with MurCal and seeing how the company utilizes the lithium-ion technology from Vanguard to better serve its many stakeholders.

Headquartered in Los Angeles County, Calif., MurCal has more than 60 years of experience in serving the instrumentation needs of OEMs located primarily on the West Coast of the U.S. Specializing in the implementation of controls for pumping and frost protection equipment, MurCal is dedicated to helping small to midsize OEMs meet their technology and, more recently, electrification goals.

“Our customers, like the rest of the country, are navigating an increased need for electrification in the face of changing emission standards,” said Jim Saunders, head of business development at MurCal. “By partnering with Vanguard, we’re able to bring forward a trusted, standard solution for electrification that we can help our OEM customers implement quickly and consistently.”

MurCal has built a name for itself in helping smaller OEMs implement the controls and instrumentation they need to bring big ideas to life. The MurCal line includes hundreds of products which range in complexity from simple start/stop operation to sophisticated automation systems. The company prides itself on optimizing smart solutions to maximize productivity and equipment performance for its customers and end. users.

The patent-pending customized Vanguard Lithium-Ion battery pack, battery management system and charger work seamlessly together to deliver efficient power and performance. The Vanguard Commercial Lithium-Ion Battery Pack line features 3.8-kWh, 5-kWh and 10-kWh power options. This offers OEMs a fully integrated electric system with the capacity to connect packs in parallel for more power.