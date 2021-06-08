Briggs & Stratton unveils single-cylinder Vanguard engine, battery pack

Engine and power systems producer Briggs & Stratton, early next year, is launching a single-cylinder engine with electronic fuel injection (EFI) and electronic throttle control (ETC) to improve performance, load acceptance, fuel economy and cold-weather starting.

The Vanguard 400 EFI ETC engine produces 14 hp and expands the Vanguard line which also includes the 6.5 hp Vanguard 200 and 5 hp Vanguard 160.

“The Vanguard product lineup is designed to be thoughtful, innovative and offer diverse power solutions for the industry,” said Chris Davison, Briggs & Stratton senior marketing manager, commercial power.

On the electric front, Briggs & Stratton is also launching the Vanguard Commercial lithium-ion battery pack. The battery and battery charger work together to deliver efficient power and performance.