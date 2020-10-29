Briggs & Stratton assumes new beginning after restructuring

After emerging from Chapter 11 restructuring as a new company with a new owner and a new CEO, Briggs & Stratton, a company with a 113-year legacy, also has a new beginning.

Steve Andrews assumed the position of Briggs & Stratton’s president and CEO just more than a month ago after most recently serving as CEO of International Equipment Solutions.

“Many of the external challenges that seemed to hit the company all at once are starting to stabilize: weather is in our favor; the stay-at-home environment has positively impacted our business … and, we’re now a well-capitalized company, unencumbered by past liabilities, so we can focus on growth,” Andrews said. “In the first three months of our fiscal year, nearly all parts of our business globally are performing stronger than last year. In fact, this is a better start than we’ve seen in a number of years.”

Within the outdoor power space, Briggs & Stratton’s team of innovators continues to develop ways to better support its customers with residential and commercial engines as well as end products and other technologies that improve lives by making tough work easier, safer and more efficient. The innovation heritage will continue.

Briggs & Stratton remains a large producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, but its portfolio of brands and products showcases so much more.

Andrews said, “While residential engines and products remain a core part of what we do, we will continue to strategically focus our offerings to include commercial engines and products, lithium-ion batteries and other systems and products that will help make our commercial customers more productive and profitable.”

Briggs & Stratton has deep roots in the Milwaukee community and intends to continue that tradition. The company has more than 100 salary and hourly positions available in Milwaukee and hundreds more throughout the U.S. and globally.