BrightView acquires Commercial Tree Care

BrightView Holdings acquired Commercial Tree Care (CTC), a full-service tree care company based in San Jose, Calif.

The purchase of Commercial Tree Care follows the sale of BrightView Tree Co. to Devil Mountain Nursery of San Ramon, Calif. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

“The acquisition of Commercial Tree strengthens BrightView’s Maintenance operations in Northern California and positions us to be the foremost tree care service provider in the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView president and CEO. “The acquisition of CTC followed the sale of BrightView Tree Co., a tree nursery division that typically generated between $25 million and $30 million in revenue. Redeploying assets from our development segment to our maintenance segment is consistent with our overall strategic growth plan.”

Founded in 1992, Commercial Tree Care is a full-service tree care provider specializing in pruning, tree removal, stump grinding, cabling, bracing, fertility treatment, pest and disease control, install and transplant, forestry fire fighting and timber harvesting. The company also consults for development, appraisal, maintenance plans and overall site evaluation.

“I believe that Commercial Tree Care shares much in common with BrightView, and this transaction provides a solid foundation in which to continue our growth in the greater Bay Area,” said Todd Huffman, Commercial Tree president. “Jointly, we look to leverage strong safety practices, equipment and our talented teams to continue to serve our client base. My team and I are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Huffman, along with his senior leadership team, will remain with BrightView and continue to run the day-to-day operation of the business.