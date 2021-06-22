BrightView buys landscape contractors in Georgia, Florida

Publicly traded landscaping services company BrightView Holdings, headquartered near Philadelphia, is expanding in the Southeast by buying Baytree Landscape Contractors in Atlanta and West Bay Landscaping in Bradenton, Fla.

Baytree is the larger of the two acquisitions with six locations across Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee and peak employment of more than 370 people.

BrightView President and CEO Andrew Masterman said, “Baytree has achieved success across the spectrum of landscape services: design, development, irrigation, maintenance and enhancement. We look forward to bringing their skilled workforce and leadership into the BrightView family.”

Andrew S. Watkins, president and CEO of Baytree, said, “The people part of our business is everything. BrightView has put a priority on that from day one of this process.”

West Bay Landscape focuses on Central Florida, primarily commercial landscape maintenance, serving clients within a 30-mile radius of their base in Bradenton, south of Tampa Bay on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

“Over the past four decades, West Bay has grown steadily and today is one of the region’s top landscape maintenance firms,” Masterman said.

West Bay President Ron Sikkema said the merger will give his clients access to “enhanced resources, processes and systems. We will be able to expand West Bay’s standard of high-level customer service within our market.”