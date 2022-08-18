BrightView continues growth in Boise with latest addition

No. 1 on the 2022 LM150 list, BrightView Holdings of Blue Bell, Pa., added Syringa Landscape, a commercial landscaping company, based in Boise, Idaho.

“We are excited to take our company to the next level with BrightView,” said Syringa Landscape owners Rick Prescott and Ken Kope in a statement, “At Syringa, we have created a solid base in the Boise marketplace, with a reputation as landscape craftsmen. We look forward to cultivating new relationships, building new projects, and maintaining our quality of work.”

Founded in 2008, Syringa Landscape offers commercial landscape maintenance, installation and snow removal. Syringa services accounts in the greater Boise market, including medical facilities, apartment complexes, corporate campuses and homeowners’ associations.

“The addition of Syringa Landscape will help to further strengthen our maintenance and development operations in and around Boise — one of the fastest growing markets in the country,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView president and CEO. “Having established itself as one of the market’s strongest and most respected landscapers, we look forward to welcoming Syringa’s team to the BrightView family and to build upon their relationships and reputation to identify new business opportunities, while continuing to provide exceptional service and customer care.”

BrightView entered the Boise market earlier this year, with the acquisition of Intermountain Plantings. The addition of Intermountain Plantings was among several moves for the company, including adding SGS Hawaii of Wailuku, Hawaii; TDE Group of Detroit, Mich., and Performance Landscapes, of Honolulu, Hawaii