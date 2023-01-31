Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


BrightView expands in Hawaii with Island Plant Company acquisition

January 31, 2023 -  By
BrightView, No. 1 in the 2022 LM150 rankings, acquired Island Plant Company, a resort and condominium landscaping company in Maui, Hawaii. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Island Plant Company provides landscape maintenance, installation and design services to Maui’s Association of Apartment Owners and resort properties located throughout West Maui, South Maui and Upcountry.

Island Plant is the most recent Hawaii-based landscaping company acquisition for the company. In 2022, the company acquired SGS Hawaii and Performance Landscapes. Island Plant is BrightView’s second acquisition of 2023 after the company added Smith’s Tree Care.

“As we continue to execute upon our long-term growth strategy, Hawaii’s commercial landscaping business is rapidly expanding and Island Plant’s expertise perfectly complements and strengthens our operations in this market,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView president and CEO. “Island Plant founders Thom and Beverly Foster’s dedication and passion for landscaping are reflected in the reputation Island Plant has earned for designing, installing, and maintaining beautiful landscapes, and we’re pleased to welcome them and their team to the BrightView family.”

BrightView Development Services has been a licensed landscape and irrigation contractor in Hawaii since 2008. In addition to renovating the Hualalai Four Seasons in Kona following a tsunami in 2011, BrightView also restored the irrigation system for the Hilton Waikoloa Village and Resort and performed landscape architecture work at the Four Seasons Maui. 

