BrightView expands presence in Hawaii with purchase of SGS Hawaii

BrightView Holdings, No. 1 in the 2022 LM150 rankings with $2,553,600,000 in 2021 revenue, acquired SGS Hawaii, a commercial landscaping company headquartered in Wailuku, Hawaii. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are excited to welcome SGS Hawaii’s team members to the BrightView family, as we continue to grow our presence in Hawaii and execute upon our successful long-term acquisition growth strategy,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView president and CEO. “SGS’ expertise in the hotel and resort industry strengthens our portfolio, while its commitment to reducing carbon emissions through the use of electric powered equipment is the perfect complement to our environmental sustainability strategy.”

Founded in 1995, SGS Hawaii also has operations on Maui, the Big Island and Kaua. With more than 100 landscape professionals and a predominantly electric fleet, SGS focuses primarily on the hotel and resort sector, with services ranging from grounds management and lawn maintenance to irrigation, tree trimming, arbor care, soil testing and fertilization.

“SGS Hawaii has established a reputation across Hawaii’s resort industry for using battery-powered lawn equipment to minimize noise and emissions and for our wide use of effective organic fertilizers,” said Sidney Sparkman, president of SGS Hawaii. “BrightView offers our company a national stage to demonstrate that landscape management can and should be stewards of the environment. BrightView Ohana brings significant opportunities and resources for our staff, which in turn will further enhance the client experience.”

SGS Hawaii is the second Hawaiian landscaping firm BrightView has purchased this year, joining Honolulu-based Performance Landscapes.