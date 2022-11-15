BrightView expands presence in Myrtle Beach with latest addition

No. 1 on the 2022 LM150 list, BrightView Holdings of Blue Bell, Pa., adds Apex Land Group, a full-service commercial landscaping company in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

“BrightView’s acquisition of Apex Land Group is another step in our long-term strategy of growing our business and strengthening our position as the country’s leading landscaping company,” said Andrew Masterman, president and CEO of BrightView. “With its strong maintenance portfolio and focus on delivering quality service, Conall has established Apex as one of Myrtle Beach’s premier landscaping services providers. We look forward to welcoming Apex team members to the BrightView family and working in concert with them to expand our market services and opportunities.”

Conall O’Brien founded Apex Land Group in 2019. Apex Land Group specializes in commercial landscape management, irrigation and new construction landscape installation.

“The Apex team couldn’t be more excited to join forces with BrightView. We have an exceptional group of dedicated people that are capable of so much,” said O’Brien. “It feels good to be working with so many like-minded individuals that put their people first and are committed to delivering great service and a superior product to the customer. We are proud of what we have built and are excited to take it to the next level with BrightView.”

This acquisition is one of several moves BrightView made this year, including the addition of Intermountain Plantings of Boise, SGS Hawaii of Wailuku, Hawaii; TDE Group of Detroit, Mich., and Performance Landscapes, of Honolulu, Hawaii.