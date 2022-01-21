BrightView grows with addition of Performance Landscapes

BrightView Holdings, No. 1 on the 2021 LM150 list grows again with the acquisition of Performance Landscapes, a commercial landscaping company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Formed in 2002, Performance Landscapes provides landscape maintenance, irrigation, enhancement, installation, arbor care and pest control services. The company has more than 100 trained and qualified landscape employees who serve clients across HOA, high-end residential, commercial and private military housing market segments.

“Hawaii’s landscapes are renowned for their beauty and cultural significance, something we came to appreciate through our development services team’s work in Hawaii,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView president and CEO. “BrightView is excited to add maintenance services to its existing development capabilities on the islands.”

BrightView Development Services has been a licensed landscape and irrigation contractor in Hawaii since 2008. In addition to renovating the Hualalai Four Seasons in Kona following a tsunami in 2011, BrightView also restored the irrigation system for the Hilton Waikoloa Village and Resort and performed landscape architecture work at the Four Seasons Maui.

“Performance Landscapes has as high a level of professionalism, training, and safety awareness as any of the top landscaping companies across the U.S.,” Masterman said. “We are excited to welcome their entire team to the BrightView family, and I look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

BrightView said Performance founders Matt Lyum and Benny Abrigado as well as their senior leadership team will remain with BrightView to guide the integration process and provide leadership continuity.

“Performance Landscapes has had the great fortune to find amazing employees, customers and vendors,” Lyum and Abrigado said in a joint statement. “Joining with BrightView was the logical next step for us. In addition to sharing best practices and leveraging industry-leading resources, I am excited by the new growth opportunities for our staff, and enhanced services for our customers.”