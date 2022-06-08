Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Britt Wood previews NALP’s new annual conference and expo, Elevate

June 8, 2022 -  By
Britt Wood, CEO of the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), previews the organization’s new Elevate event. Attendees will get a chance to sit in on management-level education sessions to help their businesses succeed. Registration for Elevate, which takes place Sept. 18-21 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Conference Center in Orlando, Fla., is open now. Visit https://www.landscapeprofessionals.org/elevate for more information.

