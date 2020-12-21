Busting 4 myths about battery power

Battery power has quietly been making its way into handheld equipment for years, and many landscape professionals have reaped the benefits of using the tools.

“Landscape professionals enjoy battery (power) for the ease of use and not having to mix gas and oil; virtually no maintenance, such as fuel-related issues; reduced noise and vibration; and no exhaust emissions,” says Mike Poluka, product manager for Stihl. “Plus, (landscape pros) are often up against certain HOA or government regulations that prohibit the use of gas equipment. They need an alternative that satisfies that regulation and gives them the performance they need.”

While there’s still progress to be made, several experts agree that the technology will continue to improve in the years to come.

“I believe that the turning point for this new trend to really take off is right around the corner,” says Mike Gunn, president of Gunn Landscaping in Noblesville, Ind. “With the trend of electric vehicles in the automotive industry, they have really driven the improvements in our current battery technology that can be implemented within the green industry.”

Poluka, Gunn and Bob Grover, president of Pacific Landscape Management in Hillsboro, Ore., share their experiences using battery-powered handheld equipment to bust a few myths about battery power that still pervade the green industry.