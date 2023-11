Buyers Products offers aftermarket enhancements for your truck fleet

Mathew Wysocki of Buyers Products Co. breaks down the new attachments that you can add to your truck fleet. The company released its new VMX 2 plow that has a quick connect feature and is made of 304 stainless steel. Additionally, the company released a new backup camera system that comes equipped with DVR capabilities.

