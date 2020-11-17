Buyers Products updates 3-cubic-yard polyhopper spreader

Buyers Products added a larger version of its SaltDogg PRO Series electric spreader.

The new 9.5-foot PRO3000 model has a 3-cubic-yard capacity, which equates to roughly 3.2 tons of bulk No. 1 rock salt. The spreader joins the existing 1.5-, 2-, and 2.5-cubic-yard models of the SaltDogg Pro Series.

To create the PRO3000, the company said it upgraded its 3-cubic-yard spreader (SHPE3000) with a swing-away chute and a remote grease-bearing kit. The chute makes bulk-unloading of extra material easy, and it gives contractors the ability to quickly load their walk-behinds on site. The remote grease-bearing kit takes the hassle out of lubricating the auger bearing. Both upgrades are standard features across the entire Pro Series line of spreaders.

“Our customers’ feedback is our most valuable resource,” said Scott Moorman, director of snow and ice at Buyers Products. “They love our Pro Series and wanted us to upgrade our 3-cubic-yard, electric, polyhopper spreader to the same specs. So, we did just that.”