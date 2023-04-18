California landscapers could face prison time after insurance fraud charges

Three brothers who co-own Green View Landscape & Tree Service of Escondido, Calif., and two of their wives who the company lists as supervisors of the company face multiple charges of insurance fraud in a complaint filed by the California Department of Insurance.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, two of the defendants face six counts of insurance fraud and face a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted. The Union-Tribune states the others face charges of five counts of insurance fraud and face up to nine years in prison if convicted.

The defendants include owners of Green View Landscape & Tree Service: Antonio Martinez Resendiz, 36, of Murrieta, Calif., Ismael Martinez Resendiz, 34, of Fallbrook, Calif., and Jorge Martinez Resendiz, 32, of Temecula, Calif. The two additional defendants listed as supervisors include Ariana Martinez, 34, of Murrieta, Calif., and Silvia Reyna Martinez, 34, of Temecula, Calif.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office alleges the defendants’ landscaping operation underreported employees’ wages to their insurance company to unlawfully save on workers’ compensation insurance premiums.

The Union-Tribune reports the offenses occurred between 2016 and 2021 and an additional offense involving two of the brothers occurred between 2014 and 2015.