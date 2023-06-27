Calsense unveils new smart irrigation roadmap

Calsense unveiled a new roadmap for smart irrigation and pricing incentives for customers to upgrade their systems.

The Calsense roadmap outlines seven stages in the advancement of irrigation, from simple timers to advanced predictive analytics that will enable remedying system issues before they become major problems.

As part of the roadmap, Calsense said it will harness the power of the latest innovations in natural language and generative AI to create intuitive experiences, which will help drive the adoption of smarter technologies. These advancements will also help users solve problems faster and more efficiently using industry best practices.

“The key here is that the artificial intelligence itself is built on real-world human expertise and Calsense’s decades of irrigation knowledge,” said Josh Lehman, Calsense senior product manager. “Further down the line, we’ll introduce machine learning-based predictive analytics that will provide users with truly meaningful, actionable insights into the way their system is performing.”

The seven phases that Calsense outlines in its roadmap also include conventional smart irrigation, which uses data such as weather, soil, topography and plant type to determine the optimum irrigation schedule, and ‘as a service’ pricing such as Calsense’s irrigation management as a service (IMaaS). IMaaS allows customers to deploy full-scale smart irrigation systems while paying a fixed price for their system annually for 10 years.

The roadmap further includes IoT-first architecture, the implementation of human factors-based user experience interfaces, and the enablement of location-based asset management of irrigation and associated equipment.

“We want all our customers to be able to upgrade their systems and take advantage of the exciting innovations we’re working on, so we’re making it as easy as possible for them to do so,” said Mike Haldane, director of commercial operations. “Calsense introduced new upgrade pricing that is intended to enable more customers to upgrade sooner and more completely than would have otherwise been the case.”