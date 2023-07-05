Canopy Lawn Care joins Empower Brands

Empower Brands, a multibrand franchisor of premium commercial and residential services, joins with Canopy Lawn Care of Cary, N.C. Canopy Lawn Care offers weed control and fertilization, aeration and seeding, top dressing, fungicide applications, tree and shrub care and lawn pest control.

Hunt Davis founded Canopy Lawn Care in 2016 and through this partnership, Empower Brands said it will incorporate Canopy Lawn Care’s premium services and business model into its incubation function that launches new franchise brands. This will provide Canopy with the necessary tools, resources and support it needs to establish a successful franchise framework. In turn, Empower will expand its services with a new market segment and build an established brand into a franchise opportunity.

“We’re looking forward to partnering with Empower Brands and combining our shared vision for business growth and entrepreneurial success,” said Davis. “Canopy Lawn Care has always been committed to delivering exceptional service and innovation in the lawn care industry. By teaming up with Empower Brands, we can extend our reach and impact by providing aspiring franchisees with a proven business model, comprehensive training and support system and the tools they need to thrive.”

Canopy marks Empower Brands’ fourth new brand — which includes Conserva Irrigation — under its umbrella this year.

“When we began conversations with Canopy a few months back, I knew they would be a great fit for our portfolio and organization,” said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands. “The brands’ mission is to leave people and properties better than they found them, and they live by a service-first code of values. Now, we have the privilege of partnering with an already great brand and proven business model that we can expand nationally via a franchise system.”