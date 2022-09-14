Capital City Tree Experts joins SavATree

No. 7 on the 2022 LM150 list, SavATree added Wisconsin-based Capital City Tree Experts. The merger with Capital City Tree Experts of Madison, Wis., marks SavATree’s third office in the state.

“The SavATree Team is thrilled to welcome Capital City Tree Experts aboard, a company that’s considered to be the go-to for helping clients with a commitment to high-quality standards. They bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in arboriculture in the Madison area, and we’re excited to begin providing customers with an enhanced portfolio of services,” said Carmine Schiavone, CEO of SavATree.

Capital City Tree Experts specializes in all aspects of arboriculture as well as plant health care services for residential and commercial clients in the Madison area.

Darrell Krenz and Will Torgeson, owners of Capital City Tree Experts, will remain a part of the operation along with their employees.

“What makes this partnership such a great fit is that our companies share a commitment to an educational approach for our clients and a reputation as experts in the industry. We look forward to offering deeper resources to our loyal client base along with a trusted company like SavATree,” Krenz and Torgeson said in a statement.

Major moves in 2022

The move is the latest for SavATree this year following additions of Preaus Landscape in Tulsa, Okla., Barrett’s Tree Service in South Burlington, Vt.; Buckley the Tree Care Specialists in New Berlin, Wis.; Utah Tree Works in Orem, Utah; Abundant Tree Care Services in Louisville, Ky.; Bozeman Tree, Lawn and Pest in Bozeman, Mont.; Nels Johnson Tree Experts of Evanston, Ill.; Lueders Environmental and Lueders Tree and Landscape of Medfield, Mass.