CASE Construction: TV450B Compact Track Loader

The all-new CASE TV450B compact track loader (CTL) operates at 90 horsepower with a 4,500-pound rated operating capacity. Its all-new 8-inch LCD display improves on industry-leading CASE visibility with a new backup camera that is viewable in both forward and reverse operation. The display also showcases critical operating information and “trip” details. All-new electro-hydraulic controls, managed through the display, make it easier than ever for operators to dial CASE CTLs into specific application demands. All new cab controls and joysticks make the new TV450B easy to own and operate.

