Case introduces new electric and diesel-powered mini excavator options

Case Construction Equipment revealed two new electrified mini excavators and a new diesel-powered mini excavator, and more models, which are scheduled to hit the North American market in 2024.

The new CX15EV is a 3,186-pound mini excavator powered by a 21 horsepower/16 kW electric motor — and the CX25EV is a 4,828-pound mini excavator running with a 27 horsepower/20 kW electric motor. The CX25EV is a 4,828-pound mini excavator running with a 27 horsepower/20 kW electric motor. The lithium-ion battery featured in both machines is charged either by the 110V/220V onboard charger or an external rapid charger.

“Electric to diesel, true zero to conventional tail swing, cab to canopy, Case now offers a full range of mini excavators to match any need and operator preference — including the ability to access any construction or landscaping site,” said Brad Mace, product manager, Case Construction Equipment. “Each machine is built with premium features and performance that empower the operator to succeed in the types of jobsites and environments they work in — whether that’s utility work indoors that requires a zero emissions machine, or production-level trenching on a commercial development.”

Each machine features an LCD monitor that delivers access to battery information, machine settings and work modes. It also features an electronic pattern changer (for switching between ISO and SAE patterns) and customizable hydraulic proportional controls and auxiliary hydraulics.

Three work modes match electric motor speed to the task — power, standard and economy — as well as the ability to adjust the sensitivity of the controls with one of three pre-sets (precision, normal or productivity). An individual setting that allows the operator to select specific responsiveness for six different bucket and boom actions, as well as swing, travel and blade functions. A load-sensing hydraulic system further delivers a smooth and powerful performance.

Case will launch a new diesel-powered, true zero-tail-swing mini excavator to the market: the CX42D.

“The CX42D exists in a critical industry weight class between four and five metric tons that we did not previously have machines,” said Mace. “This ensures that we have a total fleet of solutions to deliver to contractors and business owners and allows us to bring the next level of premium mini excavator performance to the market.”

The CX42D features a standard two-way blade with a float to improve backfilling and grading operations and an optional six-way blade beefs up those capabilities. Standard two-speed travel with automatic shift down improves performance when tracking/carrying uphill. Standard multifunction (one-way/two-way) hydraulics and standard second auxiliary (two-way) circuit, while an optional third-auxiliary circuit delivers even more versatility. Each machine comes standard with a thumb bracket and can be ordered from the factory with an optional thumb.

Additional optional features include a mulcher package and a direct drain for equipment requiring drainage to the tank without back pressure. Two different coupler options are available from the factory: a hydraulic quick coupler, a mechanical quick coupler and a standard pin-on-bucket.