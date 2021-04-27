Case intros enhanced G Series wheel loaders

Case Construction Equipment has enhanced its entire line of G Series wheel loaders to improve performance and productivity, increase uptime and more.

“Wheel loaders — especially those in production and heavy working environments — achieve significant improvements in performance and profitability when you shorten cycle times, simplify operation and increase uptime,” said Andrew Dargatz, product manager, Case. “Each of the enhancements introduced in the new Case G Series loaders drive those incremental improvements that lead to big gains in productivity and efficiency.”

New enhancements to the Case G Series wheel loader lineup include:

An all-new touchscreen display

New configurable buttons built into the armrest to allow the operator to program certain settings/tasks

New adjustable electro-hydraulic controls

A new Smart Power Mode that improves communication between the engine and transmission based on workload

New electro-hydraulic parallel lift functionality (Z-bar and XR models)

A fully integrated OEM payload system that helps improve load accuracy and provides detailed reporting for billing, tracking and operational performance

Enhanced telematics performance and reporting and remote diagnostics

Integration and connectivity with the Case North American Uptime Center

A new tire pressure monitoring system

New touchscreen command center

The Case G Series enhancements feature an all-new touchscreen display that provides tablet-like performance for accessing all critical machine settings and operational data — simplifying performance and allowing operators to adapt more quickly to real-time conditions. This includes all-new adjustable electro-hydraulic controls that allow the operator to independently set lift (boom) and tilt (bucket) responsiveness to match operator preference and loading situations. Each function can be independently set to smooth, moderate or aggressive within the new touchscreen monitor.

Case offers two power modes: Smart and Max. Max is designed for when the operator wants to work at full throttle, while the new Smart Mode delivers performance and an enhanced operating experience through improved communication between the engine and transmission. This also helps achieve smoother shifting, reduced tire wear and up to 10 percent fuel savings when compared to Max mode.

The new electro-hydraulic parallel lift functionality across all boom configurations assists in material retention and smooth loading by automatically maintaining the angle and position of the bucket or forks. Enabling Ride Control in this mode further minimizes the risk of the material shifting while loading or transporting.

Case G Series also boasts three new color-coded configurable buttons on the right armrest that allows the operator to more quickly, and with minimal movement, interact with preprogrammed machine settings or functions. These settings are determined by the operator and can include critical functions/displays such as the all-new payload screen, rearview camera, differential lock or declutch and strobe activation.

New payload system

The all-new payload system is integrated directly into the loader’s primary display and provides bucket weight, pass counts, accumulated/running weight, job tracking data and more for high-volume loading and production environments. This allows operators to precisely load each truck to reduce under/overload situations by accurately weighing each bucket and cumulatively track the total weight of material loaded into each truck. It also helps operators track total loads and total volume of material moved over time, and can also track history by customer, truck or material, as well as provide ticket histories.

The new payload system also interacts directly with the newly enhanced Case SiteWatch telematics platform to further improve total connectivity and operational intelligence.

SiteWatch comes standard for three years on each new Case G Series wheel loader as part of Case ProCare. It features a new dashboard, more intuitive navigation and new overview sections that spotlight critical information without requiring the user to search for the data. SiteWatch, when matched with the new SiteConnect Module and the newly enhanced G Series, enables more dynamic collection and analysis of data, as well as full integration with the all-new integrated payload system to provide payload reports, ticket details and overall performance information.

SiteConnect Module

Case’s new SiteConnect Module along with the new SiteManager App (iOS and Android) pairs a phone or device to the machine to enable remote analysis. Certified Case technicians then diagnose the health of each connected machine through various parameter readings and fault codes — and the technician determines whether the issue can be addressed remotely (such as clearing codes or updating software) or if it requires a trip to the machine.

Case said it will also leverage the SiteConnect Module to further improve telematics data and performance, and the collaboration between equipment owner, dealer and manufacturer. This enhanced connectivity allows the machine owner to share — at their discretion — real-time machine information with the dealer and the Case Uptime Center in Racine, Wis.

The SiteConnect Module also improves the volume, flow and integration of data to the Case SiteWatch telematics platform for real-time monitoring, management of maintenance and service intervals, examination of equipment utilization and overall machine record keeping, according to the company.

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Case’s all-new Tire Pressure Monitoring System features individual sensors that mount to the valve stem of each tire along with a receiver module that communicates the pressure for each tire onto the display and alerts the operator when the tire pressure is outside of a set range.