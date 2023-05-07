Case intros five new backhoe models to give contractors more options

CASE Construction Equipment releases five new backhoe loader models to the North American market.

The Case Utility Plus and the Case 580SV Construction King center pivot are immediately available, while the Case 580SV Construction King side shift and two Case 695SV Construction King models (one with center pivot and one with side shift) will be available later this year.

“We’re providing even more backhoe loader options now that make these machines extremely attractive for businesses who are having trouble finding skilled operators and who could benefit from the lower owning and operating costs of having all that functionality in a single machine,” said George MacIntyre, product manager, Case Construction Equipment.

The Case Utility Plus full-sized backhoe delivers backhoe performance with mechanical or pilot controls. The 74-horsepower machine’s big cab offers excellent sightlines, ease of service with a maintenance-free emissions system (no DPF and no DEF) and easy controls (including a choice of pilot or mechanical), according to the company.

The 97-horsepower 580SV Construction King brings a tool carrier-style front end back to the Case backhoe line in North America. It will help with loading and unloading pallets, moving pipe and other bundled materials around the yard. A quick hydraulic coupler pairs the backhoe with four-in-one and six-in-one buckets or any Case attachments for more job site solutions.

The center pivot option is available now and a side-shift will be available later this year.

Case also adds two larger Construction King models — the 695SV center-pivot and side-shift. These larger models feature four-wheel steer and equal-sized tires and are designed for loading operations. It also includes a parallel lift tool and carrier-style loader arms for material handling.