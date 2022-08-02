Case launches new equipment line with its Minotaur dozer loader

Case Construction Equipment launched its Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader, a new equipment category. This delivers dozing and grading performance thanks to its 114-hp engine and 18,000-lb weight.

“Business owners and fleet managers looking for a compact solution that delivers countless benefits in a single footprint will immediately see the versatility this exciting new machine brings to their fleets and will quickly understand what a ‘compact dozer loader’ is capable of accomplishing,” says Jeff Jacobsmeyer, product manager for Case. “It’s what the industry has asked for. Customer input has been a major part of the design and engineering process since the first concepts were discussed, and the result is an entirely purpose-built, intentionally designed machine proudly built here in the United States.”

The Minotaur DL550’s chassis-integrated C-frame with a six-way dozer blade hydraulically couples into both the chassis of the machine as well as the attachment coupler. This provides the stability and smooth operating plane of a small dozer while ensuring that all operating power is channeled through the whole body of the machine. The C-frame can be detached to allow the operator to use the Minotaur as a loader with a heavy-duty 1.25-cubic-yard bucket or with common loader attachments.

Also standard is Case’s Universal Machine Control, which makes the machine ready for the addition of machine control technology from Leica Geosystems, Topcon and Trimble, which are sold separately.

Case said it tested the Minotaur through more than 10,000 hours in the field.

“We’ve put this machine through hell and back — pound for pound, there’s no machine like it that delivers the dozing power and precision, as well as the dynamic loading performance,” says Jacobsmeyer.

Compact footprint

Built on a dozer-style undercarriage and pushing with more than 25,000 pounds of drawbar pull, the machine is available with three different track options:

14-inch single-grouser steel tracks

18-inch triple-grouser steel tracks

7-inch rubber tracks

The 90- or 96-inch six-way blade connected to the integrated C-frame is the same blade featured on the CASE 650M dozer and gives the operator a full range of dozer controls and movements. The machine’s electro-hydraulic controls also deliver responsiveness, with the ability to adjust blade, steering and shuttle sensitivity. Operators can also independently set the speed of the blade tilt, lift and angle.

Case said its exclusive, fully integrated rear ripper comes standard with three shanks and can be expanded to five shanks for more aggressive ripping. The rear ripper feature must be selected when ordering as it cannot be added after purchase.

“The Case Minotaur DL550 is built like a dozer with the full control and operator experience of a larger machine,” says Jacobsmeyer. “That includes the ability to deploy a full range of 2D and 3D machine control solutions that turn this machine into a compact fine grading solution that can get into areas and job sites where it’s not practical to bring in a full-sized dozer.”

Site loader

In its loader configuration, the Minotaur DL550 features a 5,500-pound rated operating capacity (50 percent of tipping load) with 12,907 pounds of breakout force. It features a vertical lift pattern and operates in the ISO control pattern. It also features advanced electro-hydraulic control capabilities where operators can easily dial in total machine responsiveness or independently set tilt, lift and drive speed, as well as loader arm and drive control to best meet the demands of the work.

Minotaur’s enhanced high-flow hydraulics can deliver up to 41.6 GPM at 4,100 psi via the ¾-inch hydraulic quick couplers.

With hydraulics on demand, the operator can easily select the percentage of auxiliary hydraulic flow to the attachment via the machine’s multi-function display. This allows the operator to dial in attachment performance to their preference or the recommendation of the attachment manufacturer.

“The front coupler featured on this machine is the same as you will find on most compact loaders — this opens the machine up to be used with hundreds of attachments,” says Jacobsmeyer. “We’ve given operators the ability to turn this compact dozer loader into one of the industry’s most versatile and powerful compact machines and deliver on the awesome capabilities that other manufacturers tried to emulate after the original concepts were announced.”

Connected fleet management

Included with the Minotaur DL550 is Case’s SiteConnect Module — a device that improves the volume, flow and integration of data to the SiteWatch telematics platform for real-time monitoring and management of maintenance and service intervals, as well as the analysis of equipment utilization and performance. This also provides the ability to remotely diagnose machines and shorten response times for service.

Case’s SiteManager App (iOS and Android) pairs the operator’s phone or device to the machine to enable remote analysis by a certified Case technician, which allows them to diagnose the health of each connected machine through various parameter readings and fault codes. The technician decides whether the issue can be addressed remotely – such as clearing codes or updating software – or if it requires a trip to the machine.

“Reducing trips to the field, showing up with the needed parts on the first visit, and the ability to avoid field visits altogether by remotely clearing basic codes all drive major savings in time and resources, both for the equipment owner and the dealer service department,” says Jacobsmeyer. “This type of collaborative fleet management has the ability to drive major gains for fleets of all sizes and ensure optimal uptime.”