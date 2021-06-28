Case adds precision grader blade

Case Construction Equipment’s Precision Grader Blade attachment for large-frame compact track loaders delivers the grading performance of a motor grader in smaller footprint. It’s compatible with 2D and 3D machine control solutions — including CASE SiteControl grader solutions powered by Leica Geosystems — to improve productivity, quality and efficiency in fine grading applications.

Case Construction Equipment Product Manager Jerry Hutkowski said the blae “takes the large-frame CTL that many contractors already own and turns it into a powerful precision grading solution capable of working on sites where a larger machine isn’t practical or can’t gain access.”

The blade is compatible with laser receivers (single or dual), sonic tracers (single or dual), GNSS/GPS (single or dual) and total stations. The attachment plug-and-play with the auxiliary hydraulics and 14-pin electrical connection of a large-frame CTL. It features a 108-inch moldboard capable of jointly changing elevation and slope through dual-lift cylinders. It can achieve 60 degrees of combined blade rotation and 26 inches of combined blade side shift. Uses control motion and action through the existing joysticks of the CTL.

“Even at full rotation, the blade provides 97 inches of grading width for optimal productivity and windrowing, and the side shift capability allows for easy work around obstacles such as manhole covers and existing utilities,” Hutkowski said.

Powder coated metal surfaces, composite greaseless bushings at the pivot points and heavy-duty axles with sealed hubs reduce maintenance costs. It comes standard with a bolt-on reversible cutting edge. Optional equipment includes bolt-on side plates for material containment similar to a grading box and twin mirrors for greater visibility down to the moldboard.

