Case to host webcast to highlight skid-steer and compact track loaders

Case Construction Equipment will host an online webcast on Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. EST to highlight skid-steer and compact track loader optimization for landscaping operations, including new technology advancements, optimal attachment selection, as well as the role that precision construction solutions play in improving landscaping productivity and quality.

The webcast is hosted by George MacIntyre, product manager, and Richie Snyder, marketing manager for digital and precision solutions/telematics, at Case. Those interested can register online here. Five participants will win a Case swag package. All registrants will receive a recording of the webcast via email.

“The skid-steer or compact track loader is often the first major equipment investment that a landscaping contractor makes,” MacIntyre said. “That investment has a base cost, but the profitability of the machine and how much return on investment that contractor realizes can be affected by how they operate, equip and maintain that machine. In this webcast, we will discuss new features available to landscape contractors, ways to outfit their machines for optimal return on investment and how easily precision construction technologies such as the laser grading box can positively impact their day-to-day work.”

The webcast will include an initial presentation, equipment discussion and conclude with a live Q&A session with participants.