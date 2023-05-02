Case unveils its first ride-on mini track loader

Case enters the mini track loader market with its new stand-on TL100.

The 25-horsepower TL100 will feature a 1,000-pound rated operating capacity (35 percent tipping load), hydraulic pilot controls (ISO pattern) and a standard auxiliary setup. Attachments will connect through a common industry interface (CII).

“The compact size, ease of transportation and excellent attachment compatibility make this an extremely dynamic addition to the Case product line and dealer network,” said Brady Lewis, product manager, Case Construction Equipment.

Optional equipment will be a 14-pin electric connector with a hydraulic case drain circuit, additional counterweights, environmentally friendly hydraulic oil and multiple track widths and bucket options.

“We’ve also brought our commitment to hip pocket support that’s never more than a phone or tablet away with a 5-year Case SiteWatch telematics subscription on each machine,” said Lewis.