Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Case unveils its first ride-on mini track loader

May 2, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: CASE

Case’s first mini track loader features a 1,000-pound operating capacity. (Photo: Case)

Case enters the mini track loader market with its new stand-on TL100.

The 25-horsepower TL100 will feature a 1,000-pound rated operating capacity (35 percent tipping load), hydraulic pilot controls (ISO pattern) and a standard auxiliary setup. Attachments will connect through a common industry interface (CII).

“The compact size, ease of transportation and excellent attachment compatibility make this an extremely dynamic addition to the Case product line and dealer network,” said Brady Lewis, product manager, Case Construction Equipment.

Optional equipment will be a 14-pin electric connector with a hydraulic case drain circuit, additional counterweights, environmentally friendly hydraulic oil and multiple track widths and bucket options.

“We’ve also brought our commitment to hip pocket support that’s never more than a phone or tablet away with a 5-year Case SiteWatch telematics subscription on each machine,” said Lewis.

Related Articles

Companies in the News: Updates from Ruppert Landscape, Pacific Landscape Management, Takeuchi, Home Depot Rental and more
New 116-horsepower large compact track loader introduced by Develon
Case expands compact line with small diesel and electric articulated loaders
Kubota debuts compact track loader line with upgrades to performance, operator comfort
This article is tagged with , and posted in Design/Build+Installation

Post a Comment