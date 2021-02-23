Case webinar to highlight equipment purchases

Case Construction Equipment launches Case Live — a new broadcast and engagement platform with live events and educational sessions focusing on topics that include equipment fleet management, acquisition strategies, new technologies, operational tips and new product launches. A list of planned events and an archive of events and broadcasts held to date can be found at CaseCE.com/LIVE.

The first official event as CASE LIVE will be a new webcast on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. EST held with CNH Industrial Capital titled “Finance Solutions to Help Grow Your Business.” This webcast will look at ways for equipment buyers to invest in equipment and solutions for long-term growth. Topics covered will include advice on loan versus lease, the benefits of bundling additional warranty coverage, how to set up a payment schedule that mirrors business needs and tips on how to quote more effectively based on expenses.

The next scheduled webcast is “Fluids and Filters to Optimize Machine Performance,” which will be held March 24 at 11 a.m. EST.

“Communication with contractors and owner/operators —and the availability of platforms that encourage discussion on best practices — is more important than ever,” said Athena Campos, head of market development with Case. “Our Case Live platform will evolve to coexist with in-person events in the future so that we can extend our ability to share ideas and information.”