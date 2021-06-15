Cat intros new mini hydraulic excavators

Caterpillar introduced its 302.7 CR, 303 CR and 303.5 CR hydraulic mini excavators with industry-first features for the 2.7-to-3.5-tonne class machines, according to the company. These new hydraulic mini excavators are on the Next Generation platform that offers a consistent operator experience through the 1.5-to-10-tonne range. Each new model come standard with exclusive stick steer, cruise control, operator adjustable settings and tilt-up canopy or cab.

Cat said the expanded use of common parts throughout the line, plus damage-resistant exterior construction, reduces parts inventory and lowers repair costs. Operators can perform daily maintenance from ground level through side doors, while the tilt-up cab designs offer access to components for servicing. These features lower total ownership costs up to 5 percent compared to previous models.

Design enhancements for the 302.7 CR, 303 CR and 303.5 CR deliver up to 10 percent more performance in travel and trenching, according to the company. Hydraulic system upgrades improve lifting performance and cycle times, while customizable operator settings improve efficiency.

The Cat C1.1 Turbo engine powers the 302.7 CR and 303 CR models, while the Cat C1.7 anchors the powertrain for the 303.5 CR. Both engines meet U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final emissions standards and offer 23.6 hp (17.6 kW) net power. Standard auto-idle and auto engine shutdown conserves fuel use at the site.

Flexibility increases performance

A compact radius swing reduces overhang when working to the side. Fixed undercarriage widths for the 302.7 CR, 303 CR and 303.5 CR are 59.1, 61.0 and 70.1 inches respectively. An expandable undercarriage option for the 302.7 CR allows the operator to hydraulically retract track width to 53.3 inches for fitting into confined spaces and then expand width to 70.1 inches.

Interchangeable counterweight packages enable customers to tailor machine weight to job requirements, offering the balance between low ground pressure and lifting performance. The light counterweight option adds 221 lb. to machine weight, while the extra adds 551 lb.

All three Next Gen models offer standard- and long-stick configurations. Standard digging depths range from 96.5 to 110.6 inches, while the long stick configuration allows the machines to reach depths of 104.3 to 122.4 inches. The standard dozer blade handles backfilling and grading tasks. It has a standard float function for easy clean-up. An angle blade option on the 303.5 CR gives further backfilling applications.

Efficient load-sensing hydraulics with a variable displacement pump provides oil flow up to 26 gallons per minute. High main-relief pressures, coupled with flow rates, generate the hydraulic capacity for digging and lifting forces and support a more efficient range of attachments. Complete with quick-disconnect lines, the standard auxiliary system provides the choice of one-way, two-way or continuous flow.

Comfortable experience

Enhanced machine security options include available passcode and Bluetooth key start. Offering an advanced touchscreen option, the large Next Generation display provides intuitive machine function control and easy monitoring of critical operating parameters, such as fuel level, coolant temperature and maintenance records.

The Cat Stick Steer System simplifies machine control, and at the touch of a button, the operator switches from conventional lever/foot-pedal steering controls to low-effort joystick operation. Two travel ranges, with speeds reaching 2.8 mph, eases moving around the job site, and standard cruise control minimizes operator interaction when traveling longer distances between work locations.

These Next Generation excavators come with canopy or cab enclosures. The sealed and pressurized cab can be equipped with heating and/or air conditioning. A front window can slide upward to conveniently store equipment overhead.