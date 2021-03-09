Catch Editor-in-Chief Seth Jones on SingleOps’ podcast

Landscape Management Editor-in-Chief Seth Jones was featured on the latest episode of Green Industry Perspectives, a podcast produced by SingleOps for tree care and landscape professionals.

Jones joins podcast host Ty Deemer, SingleOps marketing manager, to share his perspective on successful business traits, the importance of a winning business culture and more.

“I had a lot of fun appearing on the SingleOps podcast. Ty Deemer did a great job asking me questions and getting me to talk about how we do our jobs at Landscape Management,” Jones said. “I really could talk about our publication all day, so it was nice to have Ty, and the podcast, as a sounding board! I hope readers give it a listen and it gives them some additional insight into our magazine.”

Check out the episode with Seth Jones and more episodes from SingleOps online or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.